Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Belgium

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 5 to 7, 2022, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial. At the Ministerial, the Secretary will have the opportunity to highlight NATO’s essential role in preserving Transatlantic security, including our joint efforts to hold President Putin accountable and promote a swift end to his senseless and destructive war of choice against Ukraine. The Secretary will discuss continued Allied efforts to provide support for Ukraine. The Secretary will also join a G7 ministerial meeting and hold additional discussions with other Allies and partners.