Commitments to Regional Security and Prosperity Underscore Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Algeria

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On March 30, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Algeria for meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra to discuss regional security and stability, economic cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Secretary will promote America’s role as the Country of Honor at the Algiers International Trade Fair in June, the largest trade show of its kind in Africa. He will meet with U.S. business representatives in Algeria to discuss deepening economic ties and promoting U.S.-Algeria trade and investment.

A DEEP AND LASTING RELATIONSHIP

The United States and Algeria share a long history – from the 1795 Treaty of Peace and Amity to hosting negotiations to release American hostages from Tehran in 1981 – and our bilateral relationship continues to flourish.

Our security and counterterrorism cooperation remains a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. We are also encouraged by the deepening economic and cultural ties between the United States and Algeria. More and more U.S. companies are seeking investment in Algeria, and those already here are creating jobs across a wide range of sectors. The fact that we are the country of honor at this year’s Algiers International Fair – the largest trade fair of its kind in Africa – demonstrates Algeria’s interest in American products and technology.

BILATERAL AND REGIONAL POLITICAL ISSUES

Earlier this month, Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Lamamra met in Algiers to express strong support for the efforts of Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary General Staffan de Mistura’s leadership in resuming the UN-led political process to advance a durable and dignified resolution to the conflict in Western Sahara that will create a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Western Sahara and the region.

We also agreed on the importance of regional stability for the entire Sahel and the need to counter the destabilizing presence of terrorist groups.

Our relationship is multifaceted. We work closely with Algeria on counterterrorism and regional security, so that we can learn from one another and strengthen our respective security capabilities. Algeria hosted a Joint Military Dialogue March 14-15, during which we further discussed our commitment to regional security.

The United States and Algeria regularly discuss the importance of protecting and advancing human rights, including freedoms of expression and belief and the important role of independent media and civil society. Human rights are a central pillar of U.S. foreign policy.

CULTURAL TIES AND EXCHANGES

The United States shares strong cultural and economic relations with Algeria, which continue to improve at both the government-to-government and people-to-people levels. The OneBeat program in February and March featured 23 musicians from the United States, Algeria, and all of Algeria’s neighbors who created original music together in a three-week musical residency capped by two well-attended public concerts.

There is no better indicator of the growing partnership between our two countries than our growing cultural ties. Algeria’s continued interest in English-language training and entrepreneurship are key areas where we are already working together. We are pleased to have launched earlier this month two new programs that will strengthen U.S.-Algerian cooperation. The State Department initiated the Link Project in Algeria to help 120 Algerian government officials improve their professional English language skills. This will enable them to participate in international conferences and exchanges, communicate with international counterparts, and engage with English-language reports and other content.

The State Department is also working with the University of Notre Dame in Indiana to implement a three-year project to create a “research hub” to link Algerian research institutions in five key fields – artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, climate change and renewable energies, health and pharmaceutical sciences, and agriculture – with their American counterparts to facilitate the exchange of ideas and people. This project will build the research capacity of Algerian universities and create key linkages between Algerian researchers and the private sector.

WESTERN SAHARA

We strongly support the efforts of Staffan de Mistura, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara.

We are fully engaged diplomatically, in support of the UN and together with our international partners, to reinforce a credible political process leading to an enduring and dignified resolution.

SAHEL

We are both very concerned about the destabilizing presence of terrorist groups in the Sahel, and we both want security and prosperity in the region.

Algeria has played a key role in facilitating this stability through its mediation of the 2015 Algiers Peace Accord and continues to be a regional leader promoting resolution to ongoing conflicts.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

We have consulted regularly with the Ministry of Health about COVID-19 risks, and we supplied Algeria with over 600,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last year through COVAX.

CLIMATE CHANGE