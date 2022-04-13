Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UNHCR Grandi

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and High Commissioner Grandi reaffirmed the strong collaboration between the United States and UNHCR, recognizing UNHCR’s important role on the frontlines of humanitarian response efforts worldwide. The Secretary emphasized the United States’ continued support to address the refugee crisis resulting from Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. The leaders highlighted the United States’ humanitarian assistance to address the needs of refugees and displaced persons in the Horn of Africa, as well as the most vulnerable Afghans. They also discussed the imperative for unimpeded humanitarian assistance in Syria, discussed enhancing protection for LGBTQI+ and other refugees with specific needs, and reiterated our shared priority to provide protection to forcibly displaced people around the world. Secretary Blinken reiterated our continued focus on increasing refugee resettlement to the United States, providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable, and addressing humanitarian crises globally.