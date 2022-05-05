Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Linde

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the Transatlantic relationship to European security and reaffirmed our commitment to NATO’s Open Door policy. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Sweden’s extensive humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine and discussed additional ways to support Ukraine against the Kremlin’s unprovoked and brutal war. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed further bilateral cooperation on global issues, including strengthening food security, advancing democracy, and support for the ongoing truce in Yemen. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed areas for U.S.-EU cooperation as Sweden prepares to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2023.