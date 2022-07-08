Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Quad Foreign Ministers

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Second Permanent Under Secretary and Political Director Tim Barrow on the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial in Bali. They discussed joint efforts to provide Ukraine with additional security and humanitarian support as it continues to defend against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice. They also reviewed ways to address the global food security concerns that have resulted from Russia’s deliberate targeting of Ukrainian agriculture. They expressed concern about the pace of developments in Iran’s nuclear program and reiterated their commitment to a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA, calling on Iran to drop its extraneous demands and to quickly agree to the deal that is currently available.