Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Panama President

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Panamanian President Cortizo and Foreign Minister Mouynes

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes in Panama City. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas also joined the meeting. Secretary Blinken, President Cortizo, Foreign Minister Mouynes, and Secretary Mayorkas discussed the importance of regional cooperation on irregular migration and forced displacement to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout the region. They also discussed strengthening our economic ties, preparations for using the June Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles to advance efforts to strengthen democracy and improve governance in the region, and the need to stand together against the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.