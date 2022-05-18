Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York City to affirm the shared desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties. They underscored the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles. The Secretary welcomed Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the G77 and committed to advancing climate action and global food security.