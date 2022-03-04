Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg reiterated their strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of President Putin’s premeditated invasion of a peaceful democratic neighbor. They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine’s requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia’s unprovoked aggression. They welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s diplomatic initiatives, while condemning President Putin’s continued belligerence, escalation, and refusal to negotiate in good faith.