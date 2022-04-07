Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. The leaders discussed efforts to provide security and other forms of assistance to our Ukrainian partners in response to the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. They also noted preparations for the June 29-30 NATO Summit in Madrid and reaffirmed support for NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand, attending the Ministerial for the first time. Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support for the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept that addresses current and future threats to the international rules-based order.