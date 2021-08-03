Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Muslim Frontline Workers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today virtually met with 11 Muslim frontline workers from diverse populations from around the world. Secretary Blinken, joined by Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, underscored the importance the United States places on engaging with these valued civil society partners, and expressed appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices these leaders have made working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe. The Secretary emphasized that their selfless efforts to ensure the public good during a time of terrible loss and suffering was a clear and vibrant manifestation of the recent Eid al-Adha holiday spirit.