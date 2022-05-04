Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard discussed preparations for the Summit of the Americas, U.S.-Mexico collaboration to address the root causes of irregular migration, and the importance of ensuring a strong, stable, and competitive North America.

Secretary Blinken highlighted how the Summit of the Americas will build on the strong collaboration between the United States and Mexico, especially when it comes to the Summit themes of democracy, clean energy, climate change, technology, and pandemic resilience.