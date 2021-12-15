Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. The two leaders discussed the strong U.S.-Malaysia bilateral relationship rooted in security, economic prosperity, and people-to-people ties. The Secretary reaffirmed ASEAN centrality and highlighted U.S. strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation, including on COVID-19 recovery and pandemic preparedness.