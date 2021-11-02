Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati today in Glasgow on the margins of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The Secretary underscored continuing U.S. support for the Lebanese people as the country suffers the effects of a historic economic crisis. He encouraged the Prime Minister to implement reforms to rescue the country and restore international confidence. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of holding free and fair elections in the spring of 2022. The Secretary reiterated that the United States would continue to work with Lebanon for peace and prosperity in the region.