Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin in Bali, Indonesia. Building on the President’s June 29 trilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Ministers discussed efforts to enhance trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and around the world in support of our shared values and desire for regional peace, stability, and prosperity. They shared views on the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China. They also discussed Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and global efforts to support the Ukrainian people.

The Secretary and Foreign Ministers condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful ballistic missile launches and discussed how to expand trilateral security cooperation. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Park reiterated their condolences to Foreign Minister Hayashi on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.