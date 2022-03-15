Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ivoirian Prime Minister Patrick Achi in Washington, D.C. They emphasized the importance of standing together when democracy is threatened across the globe and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on Côte d’Ivoire’s economic progress and its commitment to democratic inclusion. The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed their commitment to stop the spread of violent extremism in West Africa.