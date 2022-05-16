Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met Friday with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed outcomes for the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit and the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which Indonesia co-hosted. The Secretary thanked Indonesia for its leadership on global health issues and highlighted how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will help create a more open, interconnected, and prosperous region. The two also discussed the importance of rights for women and girls in Afghanistan and how the United States and Indonesia can cooperate to strengthen our strategic partnership. Finally, the Secretary and Foreign Minister Retno exchanged views on how our two countries can collaborate to ensure Indonesia has a successful G20 host year.