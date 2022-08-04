Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The two exchanged views on global and regional issues, including Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine and the implications it has had on food insecurity around the world. They discussed Sri Lanka’s economic crisis and emphasized that both nations stand with the people of Sri Lanka and support their aspirations for a return to economic and political stability through democratic and constitutional processes. Secretary Blinken condemned the Burmese military regime’s execution of democracy activists, and they discussed promoting accountability for the regime’s atrocities as well as our collective efforts to put Burma back on the path to democracy. They also noted our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.