Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister

The Secretary’s Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias following the May 16 White House visit of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. The Secretary and Foreign Minister underscored the strength of the U.S.-Greek bilateral relationship, based on shared democratic values, and focused on advancing mutual goals discussed by the President and Prime Minister. The Secretary also thanked Greece for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including sanctions enforcement and humanitarian and defensive assistance. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the importance of working together to promote peace and stability. The Secretary underscored the United States’ support for Greece’s critical role in advancing energy security and facilitating cooperation, including through the 3+1 mechanism with the Republic of Cyprus, Israel, plus the United States.