Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Counterparts

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German, UK, and French Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, and French Director General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera. They discussed the continued response among allies and partners against Russia’s brutal war of aggression with Ukraine. The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran and efforts to reach a deal on a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation.