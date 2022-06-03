Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Kofod

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kofod discussed joint leadership across a range of issues, including NATO cooperation and food security. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Kofod for Denmark’s support to the people of Ukraine and efforts to hold Russian President Putin accountable for his brutal war. They also discussed ways that cooperation on quantum computing can benefit our economies and our societies.