Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Czech Republic Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken recognized the tremendous support both the Government of the Czech Republic and its citizens have shown to Ukraine through substantial donations of security and humanitarian assistance and for welcoming over 300,000 refugees into their country. They agreed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, condemned the horrific atrocities committed by Russia’s forces and its unprovoked and unjustified war, and stressed the need to hold the Kremlin and its enablers accountable. Secretary Blinken noted the United States looks forward to working closely with the Czech Republic during its upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU. The two also discussed collaboration on defense, energy security, and human rights. They reflected together on the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a proud native of Prague, and her outstanding contributions to freedom, democracy, and human rights.