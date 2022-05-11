Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister

May 11, 2022
Maryam Shah

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually yesterday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.  Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of both a unified NATO and U.S.-EU response to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and said the United States would continue to support Bulgaria’s defense modernization and energy security priorities.  The two affirmed a shared vision for our Transatlantic relationship, and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of expeditious EU accession for qualified aspirants.