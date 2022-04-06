Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Brussels. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its unprovoked and unjust war against Ukraine as well as mutual efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and noted the April 4 release of the AUKUS Leaders’ Statement, summarizing the progress AUKUS partners have made over the past six months. They also shared concerns about recent regional developments and ways to support countries in making open and transparent decisions about their own security and economic interests.