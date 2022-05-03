Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington, D.C. to launch the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue. The Secretary committed to further strengthening bilateral relations in line with our shared democratic values and continuing cooperation on Armenia’s reform agenda. During their meeting, the Secretary and Foreign Minister signed a Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for increased cooperation on civil nuclear matters as Armenia looks to diversify its energy supply. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed Armenia’s progress in implementing democratic, rule of law, and anti-corruption reforms. They also discussed the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and its neighbors. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the flexibility Armenia has shown and encouraged further direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscoring the U.S commitment to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find sustainable peace and prosperity, including in our capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.