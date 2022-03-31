Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Algerian President Tebboune

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Secretary Blinken and President Tebboune discussed a range of issues, including ways to expand our economic cooperation and the designation of the United States as the Country of Honor at the Algiers International Trade Fair, the largest trade show of its kind in Africa. The Secretary reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to broaden and deepen the relationship with Algeria, including through advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms. They also discussed regional security issues and international developments involving President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.