Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Akiba Takeo

08/10/2021 Maryam Shah Politics 0
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Akiba Takeo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and National Security Advisor Akiba emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to maintaining an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific.  The Secretary and the National Security Advisor reiterated their shared opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and activities that undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order.  They pledged to maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea in the South China Sea and beyond.  They also stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.  The Secretary and the National Security Advisor also noted the importance of trilateral U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

About Maryam Shah 4901 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply