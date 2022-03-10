Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed coordinated efforts to provide additional security assistance and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and premeditated invasion and, in particular, its unconscionable attacks harming population centers. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin’s war of choice. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.