Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to share updates on U.S. assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed steps to expedite the delivery of heavy weaponry to Ukraine and bolster the Ukrainian economy, including efforts to ensure that Ukrainian agricultural products reach international markets. The Secretary underscored the United States’ diplomatic efforts to solve the global food security crisis caused by President Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine and previewed U.S. objectives for the upcoming G7 and NATO Summits.