Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their May 15 meeting in Berlin. The two leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the consequences of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and to hold the Kremlin to account. The Secretary noted the global food security crisis resulting from President Putin’s brutal war requires a global response, and they discussed potential means to export Ukraine’s grain to international markets. The Secretary conveyed details on the $40.1 billion supplemental appropriations act signed by President Biden on May 21, which provides further funding for security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and countries impacted by the war. The Secretary again underscored the United States’ strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Moscow’s aggression.