Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reinforce the United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are resolved to continue to provide security, economic, and humanitarian support to the government and people of Ukraine as they defend against President Putin’s brutal and unprovoked war. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the most recent Presidential Drawdown for an additional $800 million for weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance for Ukraine’s defense. They noted that the steady supply of materiel from the United States and its Allies and partners has been instrumental in Ukraine’s successful fight against Russia’s forces. The Secretary provided an update on the most recent U.S. and global efforts to hold the Kremlin and its enablers accountable. The Secretary commended the bravery of the Ukrainian people, noting in particular those defending Mariupol.