Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukraine Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer support and condemn reports of Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths. The Secretary emphasized that the United States and its allies and partners are united and resolved to stand with Ukraine and hold the Russian government accountable for its war of choice. The Secretary offered steadfast solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are bravely resisting and repelling a brutal, premeditated, and unprovoked Russian invasion.