Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin’s war of choice. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, as they continue to resist Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks.