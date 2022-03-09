Secretary Blinken’s Call with UAE Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Washington, DC

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed cooperation to advance peace and security at the UN Security Council. Secretary Blinken reiterated the value of close coordination on Ukraine and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian democracy and sovereignty following Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked and unlawful invasion. The Secretary also underscored the U.S. commitment to help the UAE bolster its strong defensive capabilities against threats from Yemen and elsewhere in the region.