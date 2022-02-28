Secretary Blinken’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Secretary Blinken reiterated his condemnation for Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and expressed appreciation for the solidarity among partners and Allies in confronting this crisis. Secretary Blinken expressed his appreciation for Turkey’s continued implementation of the Montreux Convention and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu’s recent comments on this issue. The Secretary also thanked Turkey for its strong support in defense of Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.