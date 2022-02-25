Secretary Blinken’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.? Secretary Blinken strongly condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.? The Secretary emphasized that Russia’s destructive actions will reverberate throughout Europe and the broader world. Secretary Blinken thanked Turkey for its strong and vocal support in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.