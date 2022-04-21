Secretary Blinken’s Call with Slovenian Prime Minister Janša

Washington, DC

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša. Secretary Blinken thanked Slovenia for its outspoken support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized the need for robust security assistance in response to Russia’s brutal war. Secretary Blinken condemned the horrific atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and stressed the need to hold Moscow accountable. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Janša discussed Slovenia’s candidacy to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, and the Secretary repeated the United States’ belief that Slovenia is a very well qualified candidate that, if elected, would be a credible voice in contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.