Secretary Blinken’s Call with Slovak Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok. The Secretary condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary emphasized that the United States stands with all of our NATO Allies, as we stand together with Ukraine. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Korcok for Slovakia’s unwavering commitment to provide protection for the hundreds of thousands fleeing Putin’s war and seeking refuge. The Secretary also expressed the United States’ continued appreciation for Slovakia’s humanitarian and political response to Russia’s hostilities.