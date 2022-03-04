Secretary Blinken’s Call with Senegalese President and African Union Assembly Chairperson Sall

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Senegalese President and African Union Assembly Chairperson Macky Sall. Secretary Blinken and President Sall discussed his priorities as AU Chair, focusing on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, and bolstering democracy on the continent. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion, and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S. partnership with both the AU and Senegal.