Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, about Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack against Ukraine, the importance of respecting the UN Charter’s principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and coordinating a strong international response in support of Ukrainian sovereignty.