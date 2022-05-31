Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen and extend the truce in Yemen, and they discussed efforts to avert the economic, environmental, and humanitarian threats posed by the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea region. The Secretary underscored the importance of international support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized the need for a global response to the food security crisis resulting from President Putin’s brutal war. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and its destabilizing behavior in the region, and opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues.