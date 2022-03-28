Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary again condemned the recent Houthi terrorist attacks against the Kingdom, and they discussed support for the UN’s proposal for a Ramadan truce in Yemen and efforts to launch a new, more inclusive and comprehensive peace process. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and building strong international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while holding President Putin accountable for his unprovoked and unlawful war.

The Secretary reiterated the U.S. commitment to bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defenses against threats in the region and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Yemen.