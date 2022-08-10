Secretary Blinken’s Call with ROC President

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of the Congo (ROC) President Denis Sassou N’Guesso

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso. Secretary Blinken and President Sassou N’Guesso discussed shared interests in protecting the Congo Basin rainforest. The two leaders discussed African security, in particular the regional conflict in eastern DRC and President Sassou N’Guesso’s reconciliation efforts in Libya. Secretary Blinken praised President Sassou N’Guesso’s leadership in the African Union. They also discussed the importance of Russia honoring its commitment to facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine. The Secretary noted the United States’ steps to lessen the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food supplies.