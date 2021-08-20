Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister

August 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about the latest developments in Afghanistan.  The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s assistance in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, Embassy Kabul personnel, and at-risk Afghans through Doha, and commended Qatar for our strong partnership to promote regional security.

