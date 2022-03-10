Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone today with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on coordinated efforts to provide security and humanitarian support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and premeditated war and its inhumane and unconscionable attacks on population centers in Ukraine. Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing an increasing number of civilian deaths. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including sanctions, to stop Putin’s war of aggression. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the continued importance of providing security assistance to Ukraine. The Secretary expressed his gratitude and support for Poland’s extraordinary welcome and support to more than 1.33 million refugees fleeing Russia’s barbaric attacks on Ukraine. He also noted Vice President Harris will deepen the discussion on these and other issues during her visit to Poland.