Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken emphasized our unshakeable commitment to transatlantic security as the cornerstone for regional stability and prosperity. The Secretary reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Poland’s security as it continues to contend with Belarus’ exploitation of vulnerable migrants. The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression, and the Secretary briefed the Foreign Minister on U.S. efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine diplomatically. The Secretary expressed appreciation for President Duda’s veto of the media ownership law, noting that it reflected a vital contribution to safeguarding freedom of expression, the sanctity of contracts, and the shared values that underpin our relationship.