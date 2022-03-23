Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed continued international efforts to support Ukraine and to respond to the devastating humanitarian crisis caused by Putin’s premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war. They also discussed the March 24 Extraordinary NATO Summit and President Biden’s upcoming visit to Poland.