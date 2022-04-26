Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken expressed his appreciation for Poland’s role in facilitating his travel with Secretary of Defense Austin to Ukraine yesterday to meet with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian leadership. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed the Secretary’s meetings in Kyiv and our shared and unwavering commitment to Ukraine and the people of Ukraine in their struggle against Russia’s aggression.