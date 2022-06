Secretary Blinken’s Call with Panamanian President Cortizo

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo. Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Cortizo as he faces personal health challenges and sent his best wishes from President Biden as President Cortizo travels to the United States for further care.