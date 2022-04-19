Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian President Abbas

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas regarding increased tensions and recent violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of Palestinians and Israelis working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that escalate tensions. He also reiterated the U.S. commitment to improving the quality of life of the Palestinian people in tangible ways and America’s support for a negotiated two-state solution