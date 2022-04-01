Secretary Blinken’s Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al-Busaidi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi. The Secretary thanked Oman for its support on a range of issues and especially on Yemen. The Secretary encouraged further efforts to build support for a truce leading to a ceasefire in Yemen. The UN truce proposal could serve as a first step towards a comprehensive ceasefire and a new, more inclusive political process.